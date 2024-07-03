Open Menu

LHC Judge Recuses Himself From Hearing Plea Against Jail Trial Of Jinnah House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 09:27 PM

LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against jail trial of Jinnah House attack case

A member of Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the jail trial of the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A member of Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the jail trial of the Jinnah House attack case.

The petitions were fixed before the division bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa. However, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa recused himself from hearing the petitions due to personal reasons and observed that he had already refused to hear cases related to the May 9 violence.

Later, the bench referred the petitions to the LHC acting chief justice with a request to fix the matter before another bench.

Former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry had challenged the jail trial of the Jinnah House attack case and requested the court to set aside the notification for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that both PTI leaders were accused of attacking the Jinnah House during the May 9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Governor Punjab Jail May From Court

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

2 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

3 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan