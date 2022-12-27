UrduPoint.com

LHC Justice Plants Sapling In Railway Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LHC Justice plants sapling in Railway park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan on Tuesday planted a sapling at Railway Station park under maple tree plantation campaign launched by the Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA).

He prayed for the peace and stability of the country after a planting sapling.

Briefing the chief guest, PHA In-charge zone-II, said the PHA was carrying out various plantation drives in the city to reduce the impact of pollution and make the city greener.

The PHA was planting large maple trees across the city under the maple treeplantation drive, he said and added that the authority was encouraging peopleto participate in the plantation activities.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court

Recent Stories

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

29 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

45 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

1 hour ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.