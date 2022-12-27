LHC Justice plants sapling in Railway park

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan on Tuesday planted a sapling at Railway Station park under maple tree plantation campaign launched by the Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA).

He prayed for the peace and stability of the country after a planting sapling.

Briefing the chief guest, PHA In-charge zone-II, said the PHA was carrying out various plantation drives in the city to reduce the impact of pollution and make the city greener.

The PHA was planting large maple trees across the city under the maple treeplantation drive, he said and added that the authority was encouraging peopleto participate in the plantation activities.