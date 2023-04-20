LHC links JIT investigations with its final decision

UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday linked the investigations of joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, with its final decision on a petition against the formation of the team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday linked the investigations of joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, with its final decision on a petition against the formation of the team.

The court observed that the JIT would continue its work but investigations would be linked with its final decision.

A bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application, filed by PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Mussrat Jamshaid Cheema, to stop the JIT from work.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, had reserved its verdict for a short while and later announced it.

Earlier, the bench noted that it would hear the civil miscellaneous application today whereas the main petition against the formation of JIT would be heard later.

During the proceedings, the petitioners' counsel had argued that the caretaker Punjab government did not have mandate for the formation of the JIT and it illegally took the step.

However, Advocate General Punjab Shan opposed the petition and termed it inadmissible. He submitted that the JIT was formed in accordance with law. He submitted that the accused had approached the court instead of joining the investigations.

