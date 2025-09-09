LHC Links Punjab Senate Seat By-election To Final Decision On Petition
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that the Senate by-election for a vacant seat in Punjab will be subject to the court’s final decision on a pending petition filed by PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry challenging notification for his disqualification as a member of the Senate and schedule for election on the vacant seat.
The court further directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents to file their written replies within 15 days.
Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad issued a two-page interim written order on the petition filed by PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry on Tuesday.
The court heard the petition a day earlier.
In his arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the ECP disqualified his client following a conviction in a May-9 case. He submitted that the ECP did not have the authority of disqualifying his client and it also did not provide an opportunity of hearing to his client, which was against the mandate of the law.
