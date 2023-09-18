Open Menu

LHC Moved Against Arrest Of Sheikh Rashid, His Nephews And Driver

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2023 | 06:17 PM

LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid, his nephews and driver

The petitioners say that the police have made an illegal arrest and demand immediately release of Sheikh Rashid and others arrested from a local private housing society.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) A writ petition on Monday was moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging arrest of Sheikh Rashid – the former interior minister and the chief of Awami Muslim League (AML).

A nephew of Sheikh Rahid filed the petition through his counsels Sardar Abdul Razzaq and Sardar Shehbaz, representing Sheikh Rashid) and made the Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rawalpindi CCPO, SSP Operations, and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioners said that Sheikh Rashid was arrested from a private housing society along with his nephew Sheikh Shakir, sheikh Imran and Sajjad [driver].

They said that the SSP operation made an illegal arrest and the police also did not provide any satisfactory answer about the subject matter despite repeated attempts.

They asked the court to direct the police to produce Sheikh Rashid and others before the relevant court, and demanded his immediate release and others arrested along with him.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Razzaq stated that some persons in plainclothes along with the police personnel had raided Rashid's residence and took him away.

