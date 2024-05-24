LHC Moved Against Ban On Court Reporting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:52 PM
It marks the fourth petition submitted to the high courts contesting the Pemra ban.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) A new petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) notification that restricted tv channels from covering court proceedings.
It marks the fourth petition submitted to the high courts contesting the Pemra ban.
The petitions named as respondents the Pemra chairman and director general, and the Federal government through the secretaries for interior and law and parliamentary affairs.
The petitions sought the suspension, nullification, and declaration of the Pemra notification as illegal.
According to the notice issued by the media regulator on Tuesday, all news channels are prohibited from broadcasting material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is reached.
Pemra banned news coverage regarding sub judice cases, directing channels to only broadcast information that serves the public interest.
Additionally, the media regulator instructed outlets to refrain from expressing ‘opinions on sub judice cases’ and warned against discussing ongoing court cases in a manner that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.
The regulatory authority stressed that only information deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be broadcast through media channels.
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Katlang firing15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal25 minutes ago
-
Senate adopts motion to elect Senate House committee35 minutes ago
-
No electoral process has any direct or indirect bearing on the future dispensation of Kashmir disput ..45 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt police arrest female drug smuggler with 2360 grams heroin45 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
Women University Swabi hosts session on US scholarship opportunities1 hour ago
-
Two killed, three injured in separate incidents1 hour ago
-
Action against political party office taken in accordance with law: Minister1 hour ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle huge quantity of ice abroad1 hour ago
-
Woman held on drug peddling2 hours ago