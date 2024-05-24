LHC moved against ban on court reporting

(@Abdulla99267510)

It marks the fourth petition submitted to the high courts contesting the Pemra ban.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) A new petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) notification that restricted tv channels from covering court proceedings.

The petitions named as respondents the Pemra chairman and director general, and the Federal government through the secretaries for interior and law and parliamentary affairs.

The petitions sought the suspension, nullification, and declaration of the Pemra notification as illegal.

According to the notice issued by the media regulator on Tuesday, all news channels are prohibited from broadcasting material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is reached.

Pemra banned news coverage regarding sub judice cases, directing channels to only broadcast information that serves the public interest.

Additionally, the media regulator instructed outlets to refrain from expressing ‘opinions on sub judice cases’ and warned against discussing ongoing court cases in a manner that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.

The regulatory authority stressed that only information deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be broadcast through media channels.