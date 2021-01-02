UrduPoint.com
LHC Moved Against Condition Of Secret Ballot For Election Of Senate Members

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging condition of secret ballot for election of senate members.

The petition was filed by Munir Ahmad, stating that the practice of vote buying had damaged the purity of every senate election since 1985 and it was always followed by promise for reforms.

He submitted that all political parties, academia and others sections of the society had consensus that this practice should come to an end.

"That there is a dire need to put a stop to vote-buying and this can only be achieved through an 'open ballot' mode", he added.

He submitted that if the coming elections of the Senate were yet again marred by vote-buying owing to secrecy of ballot, this would undermine the confidence of the people in the democratic process.

He contended that Article 226 restricted secret ballot only for election of president, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of National and Provincial Assemblies; and election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate whereas the elections for the members of Senate did not fall under it.

He pleaded with the court to set aside Section 122 (6) of ElectionAct 2017, condition of secret ballot for election of senate members,as it was ultra votes of Articles 222 and 226 of the Constitution.

