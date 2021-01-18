UrduPoint.com
LHC Moved Against PDM’s Protest Outside ECP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

LHC moved against PDM’s protest outside ECP

Advocate Azhar Siddique who is a Lahore-based lawyer says holding sit-in outside ECP which is the only top electoral body in the country is tantamount to building pressure on it to decide the case [Foreign Funding Case] which is totally unlawful, arguing that the state institutions work under the law instead of succumbing to any pressure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) A petition has been filed before Lahore High Court against Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the ECP on January 19 (tomorrow).

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition, submitting that PDM’s move was completely unlawful as it was going to pressurize Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by staging sit-in outside its office in the Federal capital.

The lawyer said that ECP said that opposition was trying to build pressure on the country’s supreme electoral body.

He submitted that the state institutions work as per the law while the protest like the PDM’s one was tantamount to building pressure on ECP.

The lawyer asked the court to restrain PDM from holding sit-in outside ECP Office in Islamabad.

Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) leadership would stage sit-in on Tuesday (tomorrow) outside ECP office in Islamabad to pressurize the country’s electoral body to decide foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The sources said that the PDM leadership would be allowed to stage protest and hold sit-in outside ECP office. The PDM, however, would not be allowed to prepare any stage for their protest outside the office. The authorities will deploy 1,000 security personnel in the Red Zone.

