LHC Moved For Recovery Of PTI Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 11:20 PM

LHC moved for recovery of PTI leaders

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the Lahore High Court will hear on Friday various petitions filed for the recovery of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who voluntarily surrendered themselves to police under court arrest movement

PTI leader Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry has filed the habeas corpus petition for recovery of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad umar, Omer Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Azam Swati, Murad Ross, Muhammad Khan Madni, Azam Khan Niazi and Ahsaan Dogar while impleading additional chief secretary (home), inspector general of police Punjab and Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

PTI leader Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry has filed the habeas corpus petition for recovery of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad umar, Omer Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Senator Azam Swati, Murad Ross, Muhammad Khan Madni, Azam Khan Niazi and Ahsaan Dogar while impleading additional chief secretary (home), inspector general of police Punjab and Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

He submitted that the PTI leaders were arrested from the Mall road and they were first taken to the Camp Jail and then shifted to Kot Lakpat jail.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for recovery of the PTI leaders and also restrain respondents from doing any illegal act against them.

Zain Qureshi and others had also filed separate petitions for recovery of their family members.

