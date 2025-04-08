LHC Multan Bench Rejects Post-arrest Bail In Domestic Violence Case
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Tuesday rejected the post-arrest
bail of an accused involved in torturing his wife and daughter.
The accused Shehzad Munda had filed a plea seeking post-arrest bail,
which the court turned down.
The accused was booked by Rohilla Wali police, Muzaffargarh, on the
charge of physically assaulting his wife Bushra Bibi and daughter Khadeja
Bibi. He allegedly threw fire on them when they asked for money to treat
their illnesses.
Following the victims’ complaint, the police arrested the accused
Shehzad over the serious allegations.
The accused has been sent on judicial remand for further investigation.
