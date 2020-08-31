UrduPoint.com
LHC New Registrar Appointed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

LHC new registrar appointed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Monday appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla as the LHC registrar.

He will replace Bahadar Ali Khan, who will attain the age of superannuation on Sept 1.

At present, Malik Mushtaq is serving as director general district judiciary, LHC.

D&SJ Muhammad Saeedullah will take his place as DG district judiciary.

The judicial officers had been asked to take charge of their new assignments on or before Sept 2.

Meanwhile, the LHC also promoted 25 office coordinators to the rank of senior office coordinators. Additional Registrar Human Resources had issued the notification for the purpose after the approval of the LHC chief justice.

