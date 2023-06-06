LHC nullifies detention order of Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday nullified the detention notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ordered his immediate release.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz after hearing a petition ordered the relevant authorities to release Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Earlier, the PTI leader counsels Faiza Asad and Taimur Malik had challenged the detention of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the LHC Rawalpindi bench while the court had sought a reply from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi in the case.