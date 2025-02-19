LHC Nullifies Removal Of NADRA Chairman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:55 PM
Court accepts appeal of federal government against decision of single bench regarding removal of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified the single bench’s decision regarding the removal of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman.
A LHC division bench led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced the verdict on the appeal moved by the Federal government against removal of the NADRA.
The federal government had challenged the single bench’s decision in the LHC, which had previously ordered the removal of the NADRA Chairman from office.
Justice Asim Hafeez of the LHC last year had removed NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar on the petition moved by woman petitioner.
The federal government through its appeal challenged the verdict of the LHC single bench and said that the appointment was made as per the law.
Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new chairman of NADRA on October 2, 2023.
The interior ministry had recommended three Names for the post of the NADRA chairman. However, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar on the said post.
The cabinet was informed that the selection committee had shortlisted the names of three candidates for the post of the NADRA chairman.
The cabinet approved the appointment of the Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the new chairman of NADRA after detailed consideration.
The appointment was made after former NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post after his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz and formally submitted his resignation from the post.
Recent Stories
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman2 minutes ago
-
Voters’ education committee meeting held in Jhol7 minutes ago
-
‘Women Empowerment Ride’ held to promote self-reliance7 minutes ago
-
Two held stealing manhole covers7 minutes ago
-
Football & volleyball tournaments from Feb 207 minutes ago
-
Fourth Int'l conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources begins at NCEG17 minutes ago
-
Promotion of literature, culture on top priority: Governor Kundi17 minutes ago
-
3 liquor suppliers, 3 illegal arms owners held17 minutes ago
-
Inspector Iram brings honour for Police, wins 2 gold medals in Fitness Challenge27 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds open Courts to address citizens' grievances27 minutes ago
-
25 wholesalers arrested in pre-Ramadan market crackdown27 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ministers condemn terrorist incident in Barkhan27 minutes ago