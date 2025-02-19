Open Menu

LHC Nullifies Removal Of NADRA Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:55 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified the single bench’s decision regarding the removal of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced the verdict on the appeal moved by the Federal government against removal of the NADRA.

The federal government had challenged the single bench’s decision in the LHC, which had previously ordered the removal of the NADRA Chairman from office.

Justice Asim Hafeez of the LHC last year had removed NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar on the petition moved by woman petitioner.

The federal government through its appeal challenged the verdict of the LHC single bench and said that the appointment was made as per the law.

Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new chairman of NADRA on October 2, 2023.

The interior ministry had recommended three Names for the post of the NADRA chairman. However, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar on the said post.

The cabinet was informed that the selection committee had shortlisted the names of three candidates for the post of the NADRA chairman.

The cabinet approved the appointment of the Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the new chairman of NADRA after detailed consideration.

The appointment was made after former NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post after his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz and formally submitted his resignation from the post.

