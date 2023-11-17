Open Menu

LHC Orders Action Against Drivers Without Licences

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered traffic authorities to take strict action against people driving vehicles without licences.

The court also ordered registration of FIRs in such cases, besides other measures.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by accused Afnan, involved in a case of killing 6 members of a family in a car collision, for his protection.

Earlier, the chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore and other police officers appeared before the court on being summoned.To a court query, the CTO replied that there were 7.3 million vehicles, out of which 1.3 million had licences. He further submitted that there were 30 licence centers and three were functional 24 hours a day,

At this, the court ordered action against individuals involved in driving vehicles without a licence, besides offering condolences on the tragic incident, highlighting the prevalence of such crimes in posh areas.

The court inquired about the action being taken against those driving without licences, seeking details of measures implemented by the police.

The CTO submitted that a crackdown had been initiated in the last three days, with 999 cases registered against violators. The petitioner's counsel requested the court to provide legal protection to his client as it was learnt that sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act had been added to the case.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and issued a notice to the Excise Department and sought a reply, besides seeking a report from police and traffic authorities.

The accused, Afnan, had requested protection from the court through his plea. He cited his young age and ongoing media trial, highlighting violations of laws related to underage individuals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused had crashed his speeding car into another vehicle which killed six members of a family in DHA Phase 7, a few days ago.

