LHC orders action against police officials for keeping three persons in illegal custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered DIG (Operations) Lahore to take strict action against police officials involved in keeping three persons in illegal custody.

The court also sought a report from the DIG (Operations) in this regard.

Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Nasrullah, for recovery of three persons from alleged illegal custody of the police.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Afzal Ahmad, SP CIA Shams Durrani and SP Investigations Cantt appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

The court expressed anger over police for keeping three persons in illegal custody, adding that Lahore police had become a rogue. The police had made the life of a family miserable for arresting an absconder, it added. The court further observed that SP CIA Shams Durrani was not a good police officer.

To which, DIG Afzal Ahmad admitted mistakes made by the police officials in the matter and tendered unconditional apology. He also assured the court that strict action would be taken against the persons. SP CIA also sought unconditional apology repeatedly during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court ordered release of three persons recovered from the illegal custody of CIA police by the court bailiff and adjourned further hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that the police arrested his two sons, Asad and Ali Raza, and a brother, Saleem, despite the fact that no case was registered against them. He submitted that the police tortured the arrested persons at the time of arrest. He submitted that Munawan and Batapur police gave statements that the arrested persons were not required in any case before a court but later showed their arrest through an amended statement in a case.