LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles to check the rising smog level.

The court also gave conditional approval of continuing construction work on the Babu Sabu interchange project.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different petitions seeking directions to check rising smog.

During the proceedings, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa apprised the court that a warning had been issued to factories in Kasur and assured that surprise visits would be made to ensure the court orders.

He submitted that efforts were being made to raise awareness among the people for plantation. He further submitted that a ban had been imposed over digging roads and places without prior approval.

However, the court noted that it imposes fine but environmental officials reduce the fine after manipulation. The court observed that first a fine should be imposed on smoke-emitting industries, if they did not comply then demolish them. The court also criticised the deputy commissioner Lahore over inaction and observed that deputy commissioners and police station officials should come out in the field.