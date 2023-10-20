Open Menu

LHC Orders Action Against Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 08:51 PM

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles to check the rising smog level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles to check the rising smog level.

The court also gave conditional approval of continuing construction work on the Babu Sabu interchange project.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different petitions seeking directions to check rising smog.

During the proceedings, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa apprised the court that a warning had been issued to factories in Kasur and assured that surprise visits would be made to ensure the court orders.

He submitted that efforts were being made to raise awareness among the people for plantation. He further submitted that a ban had been imposed over digging roads and places without prior approval.

However, the court noted that it imposes fine but environmental officials reduce the fine after manipulation. The court observed that first a fine should be imposed on smoke-emitting industries, if they did not comply then demolish them. The court also criticised the deputy commissioner Lahore over inaction and observed that deputy commissioners and police station officials should come out in the field.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Police Station Fine Vehicles Kasur Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

14 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

14 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

15 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gall ..

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibi ..

12 minutes ago
 117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

13 minutes ago
SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breas ..

SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breast cancer

12 minutes ago
 JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as ..

JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

12 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit to China

12 minutes ago
 Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers ..

Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers in 42 days

12 minutes ago
 Israel army orders evacuation of northern city aft ..

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

31 minutes ago
 Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine ..

Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan