LHC orders AIG to decide plea against PTI march in 7 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) long march and protest demonstrations.

The court directed the additional inspector general of police (AIG) Punjab to decide the matter in accordance with the law, within seven days.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition, filed by trader leader Muhammad Naeem Mir against the PTI long march.

During the proceedings, a Federal law officer submitted that the Supreme Court had disposed of an identical petition whereas identical matters were also pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

At this, the court disposed of the petition and directed the AIG to decide the matter within seven days.

The petitioner had submitted that if the PTI was not stopped from the long march, there might be a situation of anarchy in the country. He submitted that the Constitution did not allow anyone to disrupt commercial activities and peace. He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for stopping the PTI's protests and long march, besides seeking directions to make arrangements for protection of life and liberty of the business community and public at large. He prayed the court to direct the respondents to take steps for betterment of law and order situation in the country and arrange open places outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests and processions by the political parties.