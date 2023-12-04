Open Menu

LHC Orders Authorities To Impose Fine Over Water Wastage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered authorities to fine commercial users Rs 20,000 and domestic consumers Rs 10,000 for indiscriminate and misuse of water

The court further ordered authorities to impose a Rs 1 million fine on smoke-emitting factories.

Justice Shahid Karim issued these orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective smog control measures.

The director general Environment Department appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and submitted a report about re-sealing factories which were earlier de-sealed. He further assured that strict action would be taken against the officers over violation of the rules, highlighting action being taken against some officers.

The court expressed satisfaction over the report and ordered to impose a fine of Rs 1 million on Iftikhar Steel Mills over violation of rules, directing to keep it sealed.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission stated that smoke-emitting factories were being operated at night whereas Environment Department officers received bribes.

To which, the court observed that strict action would be taken against such officers.

At this stage, the court was also informed that 36 cafes of Johar Town were sealed for operating past 10 pm.

However, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) representative stated that these cafe owners had acquired a de-sealing order from the LHC.

In response, the court directed to provide the specific LHC order and adjourned further proceedings till December 8.

