LHC orders authorities to notify 2-day work-from-home for private entities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities concerned to issue a notification for private entities to implement a two-day work-from-home policy to combat smog.

The court also instructed the prompt completion of underpasses being renovated in the city.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the hearing of the petitions, the court expressed disappointment over non-implementation of its directives to enforce two-day work from home policy for private entities, emphasizing that shutting down shops and markets alone was not a solution to combat smog.

The court noted that if government offices could observe two-day work from home policy then private institutions should also do it, emphasizing that polluting industries should remain sealed until the judicial commission was satisfied.

The court further ordered registration of cases against owners over de-sealing of restaurants and directed the DIG operation to enforce its orders.

Lahore Development Authority's counsel mentioned sealing and fining 36 cafes and restaurants for violating closing times.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 19.

