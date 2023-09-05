LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad to produce former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on September 6 (Wednesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad to produce former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on September 6 (Wednesday).

The court also summoned both officers in personal capacity on the next date of hearing.

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for production and release of her husband.

During the proceedings, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to present Parvez Elahi despite its directives issued a day earlier. The court observed that its orders were clear for the production of Parvez Elahi but the chief commissioner Islamabad had attempted to frustrate the court orders by issuing a notification. The court ordered the chief commissioner, Islamabad and IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Wednesday while summoning them in personal capacity as well.

Earlier, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Attock Asad Ali appeared before the court and submitted a report. He submitted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was shifted to PIMS from Attock jail and after a medical check-up, he was lodged at Islamabad Police Lines. The court was also apprised that Islamabad High Court had ordered the release of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after suspending his detention orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the matter a day earlier and ordered D&SJ Attock to recover Parvez Elahi from Attock jail and produce him before the court on Tuesday, besides initiating contempt of court proceedings against IGP Islamabad over the arrest of Parvez Elahi. However, due to a change of duty roster, the matter was fixed before Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf for hearing.