LHC Orders Closure Of Cafes In Johar Town By 10pm

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Court High (LHC) on Friday ordered closure of all cafes in Johar Town by 10 pm.

However, the court allowed cafes to remain open by 11 pm on weekends, with a warning to seal the cafes in case of violation.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, the court addressed Lahore Development Authority's counsel and expressed its concern over on-going construction activities in the city and emphasised the need to take steps for controlling smog.

The court inquired from the director general of the Environmental Department about sealed industrial units.

To which, the Judicial Environment and Water Commission's lawyer informed the court that factories were de-sealed under the Environmental Tribunal.

The director general submitted that strict action would be taken against any officer involved in illegal activities.

While replying to a court query about action taken so far, he mentioned summoning each officer to determine the de-sealing of factories.

At this, the court remarked that if anybody wanted de-sealing of the factory then he should approach the court.

The court ruled that no officer could de-seal a factory without referring to the court, warning of contempt of court notices to environmental officers.

The court emphasized quick measures to promote cycling, learning about an upcoming cycling rally.

The provincial government lawyer informed the court about the scheduled Sunday cycling rally on Mall Road.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until December 4.

