LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered for closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm, as part of efforts to reduce smog.

The court also ordered for closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10pm and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11pm, besides allowing markets to remain open on Sundays from 2pm to 10pm.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to curb the worsening smog situation.

During the proceedings, the court noted that the sky was much better this morning, adding that smog had reduced to some extent due to the court orders.

However, the implementation of court orders had to be monitored now, the judge added.

The court further ordered sealing of schools that were not closed on Friday. The court ordered the school education Department to ensure strict implementation of the court orders and adjourned further hearing till Dec 19.

Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Representative Hina Hafizullah also submitted a report during the proceedings.