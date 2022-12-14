UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Closure Of Lahore Markets By 10pm

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 08:29 PM

LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered for closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm, as part of efforts to reduce smog.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered for closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm, as part of efforts to reduce smog.

The court also ordered for closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10pm and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11pm, besides allowing markets to remain open on Sundays from 2pm to 10pm.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to curb the worsening smog situation.

During the proceedings, the court noted that the sky was much better this morning, adding that smog had reduced to some extent due to the court orders.

However, the implementation of court orders had to be monitored now, the judge added.

The court further ordered sealing of schools that were not closed on Friday. The court ordered the school education Department to ensure strict implementation of the court orders and adjourned further hearing till Dec 19.

Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Representative Hina Hafizullah also submitted a report during the proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Education Water Sunday Market All From Court

Recent Stories

PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, f ..

PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, flood-affectees: Shiza Fatima

52 seconds ago
 Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete d ..

Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete digital census

54 seconds ago
 9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

55 seconds ago
 NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in ..

NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in flood-hit areas

58 seconds ago
 11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punja ..

11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punjab: minister

8 minutes ago
 Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament ..

Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.