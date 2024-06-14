Open Menu

LHC Orders Crackdown On Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered traffic authorities to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles and impound them

The court further ordered that impounded vehicles should not return to the road until their rectification.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different environmental petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

During the hearing, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission suggested that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should start a night shift for spraying water.

At this, the court sought a report from the PHA in this regard, besides seeking another report from the Environment Department about the ban on use of plastic bags.

The Water and Sanitation Agency's (WASA) counsel submitted that the authority had started to install water meters in houses.

At this, the court ordered the WASA to install water meters in all societies.

