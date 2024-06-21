Open Menu

LHC Orders Crackdown On Smoky Vehicles, Crop Residue Burning

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LHC orders crackdown on smoky vehicles, crop residue burning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday once again ordered traffic police authorities to take strict action against smoky vehicles and impound them.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing several identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. During the proceedings, the court observed that most incidents of crop residue burning took place in the vicinity of the motorway and these should be controlled. "Motorway police should take action on the incidents of crop residue burning. The inspector general of National Highways and Motorways should ensure the implementation of the court orders," it added.

At this stage, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also submitted a report on heat stroke in the court, which stated that a heat stroke awareness campaign had been started and 20 water bowsers sent to Cholistan. Each water bowser contains 12,500 liters of water, which is being given to the residents there, it added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the next Friday, June 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had ordered traffic police to impound smoky vehicles at the previous hearing as well.

