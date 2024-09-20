Open Menu

LHC Orders DC To Decide On PTI's Plea For Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the deputy commissioner of Lahore to make a decision by 5 PM on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) application for permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Farooq Haider and comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by former MNA Aliya Hamza and others, seeking permission for a rally scheduled to be held on September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

During the proceedings, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General of Police Dr.

Usman Anwar, and other relevant officers appeared before the bench.

A provincial law officer, representing the Punjab government, opposed the petition, claiming the petitioners had not approached the relevant forum for permission to hold the rally and rejected allegations of harassment.

The bench instructed the PTI to submit an official request for the rally and emphasized the need to find a permanent solution by designating rally sites across Punjab.

Later, the PTI submitted a written request in the court, and the deputy commissioner was ordered to make a decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Punjab September Court

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

14 minutes ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

17 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan