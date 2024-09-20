LHC Orders DC To Decide On PTI's Plea For Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the deputy commissioner of Lahore to make a decision by 5 PM on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) application for permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Farooq Haider and comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by former MNA Aliya Hamza and others, seeking permission for a rally scheduled to be held on September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan.
During the proceedings, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General of Police Dr.
Usman Anwar, and other relevant officers appeared before the bench.
A provincial law officer, representing the Punjab government, opposed the petition, claiming the petitioners had not approached the relevant forum for permission to hold the rally and rejected allegations of harassment.
The bench instructed the PTI to submit an official request for the rally and emphasized the need to find a permanent solution by designating rally sites across Punjab.
Later, the PTI submitted a written request in the court, and the deputy commissioner was ordered to make a decision.
