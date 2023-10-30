LHC orders de-sealing of Lal Havelli

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday ordered the de-sealing of Lal Havelli on the petition filed by Sheikh Sidique in the ownership dispute case sealed by Evacuee Trust Property board(ETPB).

According to details, the LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while hearing the petition filed by the elder brother of the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed remanded back the decision of ETPB and ordered to rehear the ownership case of Lal Havelli.

Meanwhile talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that Lal Havelli was a private property and the funerals of my parents and brothers took place here.

Condemning the incidents of May 9,he praised the role of Pakistan Army for the stability of the country and said that Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and DG ISI Nadeem Anjum were the pride of nation.

Rasheed said that he will contest the next election on two national assembly seats from Awami Muslim League platform against PDM alliance.

Earlier, Sheikh Sidique had challenged the sealing of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s Lal Haveli, by the ETPB on September 21.