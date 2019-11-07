LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt to address their concerns

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Jawad Hassan observes that the court may issue detailed judgement later on the rules for strike by the professionals.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered young doctors to call of their strike and resume their duties immediately, with directives to the provincial government to address their concerns.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique challenging doctors’ strike in all public sector hospital of the provincial capital. Justice Hassan reprimanded the provincial health secretary for committing negligence in addressing the issues and concerns of the doctors.

“Why the committee was formed yesterday a day before when the doctors were on strike for more than month?,” Justice Jawad observed while addressing Momin Agha, the provincial health secretary.

The doctors were on strike since early October which caused serious troubles to the patients coming for treatment to the public sector hospital from far flung areas of the country. The public, especially the poor patients who could not afford treatment in private hospitals, faced problems.

At outset of the hearing, the health secretary told the court that a committee was formed yesterday to address the doctors’ issues. His reply irked the judge who said that such delay on the part of the government was not strange.

“The public is dying unattended—which is not bearable,” the judge remarked. “Why the doctors’ concerns have not been addressed so far,”.

During the hearing, the doctors objected to the government’s committee saying that the government did not include any doctor for their representation.

“No doctor was included in the government’s committee, so who will represent the doctors’ community in this entire matter,” said the doctors’ counsel in the court. At this, the court directed the Punjab government to include YDA’s President Dr Qasim Awan and General Secretary Dr Salman Hafeez, their counsel Abid Saqi, and Dr Ali Raza of YDA to the committee. The court also directed the committee to hold consultative workshops on the matter and take all stakeholders including the doctors on board over their demands and concerns.

The court barred the government from taking any step against the protesting doctors. On it, the secretary said that the health department had already issued a show cause notice to some people to which the court said that the doctors should submit their response.

Justice Jawad Hassan also snubbed the doctors over their long strike, observing that the professionals must respect the rules and regulations. He remarked the Supreme Court had already passed a ruling over such strikes. On it, the doctors assured the court that they would follow the court orders in letter and spirit. The judge also remarked that a detailed judgement regarding professionals’ strike would issue later, and adjourned the hearing till Dec 2.