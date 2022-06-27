UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders ECP For Issuance Of Notification Of Reserved Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

LHC orders ECP for issuance of notification of reserved seats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification of new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Zainab Umar, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA challenging ECP's decision of delaying the notification of new MPAs on five reserved seats of Punjab Assembly till by-poll on 20 general seats.

During the proceedings, petitioner's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar argued before the court that the ECP was duty bound to issue a notification of new members on reserved seats after de-notifying the dissident members but the ECP was not issuing the same.

He submitted that the commission had decided to issue the notification of new MPAs after by-polls on July 17.

He submitted that the decision was illegal and pleaded with the court to set aside the decision and order the ECP to immediately issue the notifications of new MPAs on the reserved seats as the lists had already been given to it.

However, Advocate General Punjab argued that the notification of reserved seats was issued after the general elections. He submitted that the position of political parties had changed due to 20 vacant seats. He submitted that he was of the opinion that a larger bench should hear the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, set aside the decision of the ECP and ordered for issuing the notification on reserved seats.

On June 2, the ECP delayed the notification of the new MPAs against the five reservedseats until by-polls on the 20 general seats scheduled for July 17.

