UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Excise Dept To Issue NOC To RSM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills (RSM).

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by RSM challenging the step of not issuing the NOC by the Excise and Taxation Department. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties on Thursday and it was announced today.

The petitioner-mills had submitted that the relevant departments issued 12 NOCs to the RSM, besides permission from the deputy commission for making the mills operational.

However, the mills could not be made operational as the Excise and Taxation Department had not issued the NOC yet, it said, adding that the department was not issuing the NOC on political grounds.

The petitioner submitted that the crushing season was about to start and the farmers and workers would have to bear the loss, if the certificate was not issued. The court was requested to order the Excise and Taxation Department for issuance of the NOC.

