UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Extension Of Winter Holidays In Schools, Colleges

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LHC orders extension of winter holidays in schools, colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges of the provincial metropolis for another week to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others for directions to curb smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission told the court that a letter had been written to the provincial education department for extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges, as per court directions, but no notification had been issued yet.

To a court query, a provincial law officer submitted that the department concerned had been briefed about the court orders, adding that it demanded written orders. As soon as the court issues written orders, its implementation would be ensured, he added.

To which, the court directed for the extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges for another week, adding that the authorities concerned should issue the notification for the purpose.

At this stage, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) counsel submitted that the letters had been issued to the tv channels for running the advertisements about curbing smog.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 6 and summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority director general on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had ordered the closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm, in a bid to reduce the smog. The court had also ordered the closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10 p.m and Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11 p.m, besides the closure of the schools for three-day a week .

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Education Punjab Water Holidays January Sunday Market Media TV All Court P

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

42 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

57 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

1 hour ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.