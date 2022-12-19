UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Federal Govt To Submit Details Of All Recipients Of Thoshakhana Gifts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2022 | 04:07 PM

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

Justice Asim Hafeez has passed the orders and put off further hearing of the case till January 16.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Federal government to submit details of all recipients who retained gifts from the Toshakhana from 1947 till date.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a citizen named Munir Ahmed through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the details of the gifts obtained by the officials from Toshakhana should be made public.

A law officer who was representing the federal government, however, opposed the plea, saying that the said details about the gifts could not be provided as they were confidential.

After hearing both sides, Justice Hafeez ordered the federal government to submit details by January 16, making it clear that it would be decided then if the details were confidential or not.

Established in 1974, Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It contains valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs, expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

The existence of the Toshakhana represents a very standard practice in global diplomacy as the leaders of the countries meet they exchange gifts. In most democratic states, however, these gifts were considered the property of the state and received by individuals on behalf of the state.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Exchange January All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

33 minutes ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

4 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.