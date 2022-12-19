LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Asim Hafeez has passed the orders and put off further hearing of the case till January 16.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Federal government to submit details of all recipients who retained gifts from the Toshakhana from 1947 till date.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a citizen named Munir Ahmed through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the details of the gifts obtained by the officials from Toshakhana should be made public.

A law officer who was representing the federal government, however, opposed the plea, saying that the said details about the gifts could not be provided as they were confidential.

After hearing both sides, Justice Hafeez ordered the federal government to submit details by January 16, making it clear that it would be decided then if the details were confidential or not.

Established in 1974, Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It contains valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs, expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

The existence of the Toshakhana represents a very standard practice in global diplomacy as the leaders of the countries meet they exchange gifts. In most democratic states, however, these gifts were considered the property of the state and received by individuals on behalf of the state.