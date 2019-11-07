UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Orders For Fixing Kaira's Plea For Hearing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

LHC orders for fixing Kaira's plea for hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered for fixing a petition, filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking directions for meeting with former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in jail, for hearing after removing registrar's office objection.

The petition was fixed before Justice Shahid Waheed as an objection case after the LHC Registrar's office put objection over filing of the petition at its principal seat.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, removed objection and ordered for fixing it for hearing.

Qamar Zaman Kaira through his petition submitted that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. He submitted that authorities concerned were not allowing him to meet with the party leader in jail despite his pleas for the purpose. He pleaded with the court for issuance of directions in this regard.

