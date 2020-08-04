UrduPoint.com
LHC Orders For Giving Preference To Candidates On Waiting List In Recruitment Of Constables

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

LHC orders for giving preference to candidates on waiting list in recruitment of constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered police authorities to give preference to candidates on waiting lists in recruitment for posts of constables.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition against ignoring candidates on the waiting list in the recruitment of posts of constables.

At the start of proceedings, CCPO Lahore Zulifqar Hameed and other officials appeared on being summoned by the court.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police authorities did not give preference to candidates on the waiting list for recruitment of constables in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Okara districts .

He said that the candidates qualified the examination and were on the waiting list since 2017 but the police authorities had started new recruitment for the posts of constables and they were ignored.

The court expressed serious annoyance over police authorities for not giving preference to candidates on the waiting lists and observed that the police authorities did not follow their rules.

However, a law officer requested the court for granting an opportunity to rectify the mistake.

At this, the court accepted the request and ordered for giving preferenceto candidates in the recruitment of posts of constables.

