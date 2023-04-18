LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan tells court that the authorities may launch anther operation in Zaman Park during the Eid-ul-Fitre.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained the government authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on his plea against different cases registered with the various police stations in Punjab.

A LHC larger bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the verdict reserved earlier after arguments of both the sides.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the bench along with his legal team comprising Advocate Salman Safdar, Azhar Siddiqui and many others.

Imran Khan said that he had apprehension that the government authorities would launch another operation in Zaman Park during the Eid Holidays.

He said that he was booked in more than 40 cases of terrorism. They also booked him in 100 other cases rather than terror cases, he added.

Imran through his counsels argued that the cases registered against him were baseless and politically motivated.

The counsel stated that cases were still being registered against the PTI leader and requested that the court set aside the cases registered against him and order the relevant authorities not to harass him.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court ordered the government authorities not to harass the PTI Chairman until the next hearing, which is scheduled for May 2.