LHC Orders Govt To Appoint Regular MD PTV
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Federal government to appoint a regular managing director (MD) for Pakistan Television (PTV).
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Amjad Ali Shah, a retired ptv employee, who questioned the absence of a permanent appointment.
The petitioner argued that PTV had been operating without a regular MD since 2021. He highlighted that the government had repeatedly assigned the additional charge of MD to various officers on a temporary basis. He submitted that this practice not only violated the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2017 but also contravened the Public Sector Companies Rules 2012. He pleaded with the court to direct the government to appoint a regular MD for PTV in accordance with the law.
