LHC orders govt to impose Rs 50,000 fine on crop stubble burning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to ensure ban on crop stubble burning and impose Rs 50,000 fine on violation.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Hammad for curbing smog.

A report on behalf of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission was submitted in the court, wherein it was stated that 476 industries and brick kilns were inspected. As many as 170 industrial units were sealed over emitting extra emissions and 36 brick kilns working without Zig Zag technology were also sealed, it added. The report also stated that 7875 vehicles were challaned and 1108 were impounded over emitting extra emissions.

However, the court observed that Lahore was fast becoming a polluted city due to rising smog levels.

The court underlined the need for effective steps for curbing smog and ordered the Punjab government to impose heavy fines against the industrial emissions across the province.

The court also directed Punjab Disaster Management Authority to expand its operations and take action against sugar mills in Sargodha over emission of carbon monoxide and other greenhouse gases besides causing water contamination after petitioner's counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka briefed the court in this regard.

The court also dismissed an application filed by Brick Kiln industry for exemption from Zig Zag technology and adjourned further proceedings till December 10.