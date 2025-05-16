LHC orders immediate action to prevent water wastage across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Punjab government to implement immediate measures to curb water wastage in the province.

The court also directed to issue instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to take necessary action in this regard.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives while presiding over a hearing on multiple petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others, challenging the inefficiency of authorities in controlling smog. Key officials present during the proceedings included Deputy Director Environment Ali Ijaz, Secretary of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Farhan Saeed Sheikh, and representatives from the traffic police and other relevant departments.

Criticizing the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the court expressed disapproval of the agency’s ongoing development projects in city, stating that they were being carried out without a comprehensive strategy. WASA was directed to submit a detailed report by Monday, when the case will be taken up again for further deliberation.

The court also voiced serious concerns over the continued burning of crop residue across Punjab, reprimanding the Agriculture Department for its failure to take effective action against the practice.

A member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission informed the court that while Lahore’s underground water level had not declined, continuous monitoring was essential to maintain it. The court demanded a detailed report on the installation and condition of underground tanks meant to store rainwater.

Additionally, the court instructed the Inspector General of Motorways to work in coordination with the Director General of the Environment to initiate action against smoke-emitting vehicles on highways.

In a separate matter, Dr. Alia Rehman Khan, Principal of M.A.O. College, submitted a report addressing various complaints and suggestions regarding the institution.

A provincial law officer also presented a report on three-wheeler rickshaws, noting that no rickshaw can now be sold in the province without passing a formal inspection process.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 19.