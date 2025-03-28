LHC Orders Immediate Installation Of Water Meters In Commercial Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered immediate installation of water meters in commercial markets due to concerns over a potential drought crisis.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that groundwater levels were reaching dangerously low levels, prompting the court to emphasize the need to declare a water emergency.
To which, a provincial law officer informed the court that a committee, headed by the chief secretary, had been formed to tackle the issue.
At this, the court also raised concerns about excessive water wastage, particularly the washing of vehicles in residential areas.
It suggested imposing fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to curb the practice and directed authorities to take strict action.
In response, the law officer assured the court that deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners would be issued official directives to enforce the measures.
At this stage, the member commission informed the court that the Excise Department was not registering loader rickshaws.
In response, the court sought a report after amendments to regulations concerning loader rickshaws.
The court further questioned the lapse of the government’s ordinance on school buses.
The provincial law officer stated that discussions were underway with stakeholders to draft new rules.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until next Friday.
