UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Imran Khan To Join Investigations In All Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

LHC orders Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases registered against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases registered against him.

The court also sought a detailed report about ongoing investigations from the Punjab government by May 8.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu and Justice Amjad Rafique, took up the petition filed by PTI chairman and passed the orders after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

Imran Khan, through the petition, had challenged the registration of over 100 casesagainst him. He had pleaded with the court to dismiss the cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Saleem Sheikh May All From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

6 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

6 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

6 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

6 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

17 seconds ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.