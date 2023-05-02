LHC orders Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases registered against him.

The court also sought a detailed report about ongoing investigations from the Punjab government by May 8.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu and Justice Amjad Rafique, took up the petition filed by PTI chairman and passed the orders after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

Imran Khan, through the petition, had challenged the registration of over 100 casesagainst him. He had pleaded with the court to dismiss the cases.