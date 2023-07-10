Open Menu

LHC Orders Jail Officials To Produce Pervaiz Elahi Before It At 4pm Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 10, 2023 | 01:53 PM

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

Justice Amjad Rafiq passes the orders while hearing a petition regarding the provision of facilities to Elahi in jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the prison authorities to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab CM, Parvez Elahi, before the court today [Monday].

Justice Amjad Rafiq passed the orders while hearing a petition regarding the provision of facilities to Elahi in jail.

The LHC directed the prison authorities to present Parvez Elahi before the court today at 4 pm.

Previously, on June 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) instructed the prison authorities to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi in accordance with the law.

This directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by Rasiq Elahi, seeking home-cooked food and other amenities for Elahi.

The court, while directing the jail superintendent to ensure the provision of facilities to Parvez Elahi, disposed of the petition.

Currently, the former chief minister is in judicial remand in a case related to illegal appointments. Additionally, Parvez Elahi is facing corruption charges in relation to the development fund.

