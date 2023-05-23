UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders LDA To Develop ToRs For Reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:14 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to develop terms of reference (ToRs), in collaboration with the Urban Development Unit, for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The court also ordered the authority to appoint a focal person for the purpose, while extending a stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to develop terms of reference (ToRs), in collaboration with the Urban Development Unit, for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The court also ordered the authority to appoint a focal person for the purpose, while extending a stay on implementation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Abdul Rehman and others challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The petitioners had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, saying that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an urban area without any justification. They expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental damage. They submitted that the plan was launched with malafide intention and pleaded with the court to set aside it.

