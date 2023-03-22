UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Making Public Toshakhana Record From 1990 To 2001

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the Federal government to make public the record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001.

The court also ordered making public details of the friendly countries that gave the gifts.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while disposing of a petition, filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad, seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts.

Additional Attorney General Mirza Nassr represented the federal government during the proceedings, and hinted to file an appeal against the orders.

The petitioner had filed the petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts, received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

The federal government had already made public details of foreign gifts, acquired by the public office holders — presidents, prime ministers, federal cabinet members, politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, judges and journalists -- from 2002 to 2022, and its details had also been provided to the court.

