Open Menu

LHC Orders Markets Closure At 8pm, Traffic Control Measures To Combat Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LHC orders markets closure at 8pm, traffic control measures to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of markets in Lahore at 8pm due to smog.

The court also directed to keep the markets closed across the province on Sundays and called for action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding ineffective measures to control rising smog levels. During the proceedings, the court identified heavy traffic emissions as a Primary cause of pollution. Expressing displeasure, the court noted that despite repeated instructions to authorities to address smog, heavy traffic emissions continue to be a major contributor to pollution. It directed that Dolphin Police and other law enforcement personnel be deployed to manage heavy traffic.

The court further observed that imposing heavy fines on smoke-emitting vehicles should serve as a deterrent and questioned how vehicles without fitness certificates were allowed on the roads.

It added that the transport department should have taken action.

The court also advised that the administration should monitor the smog situation at night, suggesting, "The deputy commissioner and the commissioner of Lahore should go out at night to see what is happening."

The court remarked that it did not want to issue orders that could not be enforced, adding, "The work-from-home policy must be implemented strictly. Although the one-dish rule was enforced at weddings, more steps should be taken to control crowding at such events."

Earlier, a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission submitted a report regarding the implementation of the court orders.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Police Water Vehicles Traffic Market Court

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

39 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

2 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan