LHC Orders Markets Closure At 8pm, Traffic Control Measures To Combat Smog
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of markets in Lahore at 8pm due to smog.
The court also directed to keep the markets closed across the province on Sundays and called for action against smoke-emitting vehicles.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding ineffective measures to control rising smog levels. During the proceedings, the court identified heavy traffic emissions as a Primary cause of pollution. Expressing displeasure, the court noted that despite repeated instructions to authorities to address smog, heavy traffic emissions continue to be a major contributor to pollution. It directed that Dolphin Police and other law enforcement personnel be deployed to manage heavy traffic.
The court further observed that imposing heavy fines on smoke-emitting vehicles should serve as a deterrent and questioned how vehicles without fitness certificates were allowed on the roads.
It added that the transport department should have taken action.
The court also advised that the administration should monitor the smog situation at night, suggesting, "The deputy commissioner and the commissioner of Lahore should go out at night to see what is happening."
The court remarked that it did not want to issue orders that could not be enforced, adding, "The work-from-home policy must be implemented strictly. Although the one-dish rule was enforced at weddings, more steps should be taken to control crowding at such events."
Earlier, a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission submitted a report regarding the implementation of the court orders.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable's grave saluted on his death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Distt admin imposes smart lockdown to prevent smog5 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police HIU resolves 93 Murder Cases, arrests 222 suspects5 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish5 minutes ago
-
Iqbal inspired unit, self-determination among Muslim ummaha through his writings, poetry: Ayaz Sadiq5 minutes ago
-
Ghee and Oil Mill Association delegation meets PFA DG5 minutes ago
-
Govt. envisions new era of economic, cultural revival for country: Musadik Malik15 minutes ago
-
Arora’s message on Iqbal Day15 minutes ago
-
9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round15 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Relief of Rs 80m provided to 88 complainants by Punjab Ombudsman15 minutes ago