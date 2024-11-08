LHC orders markets closure at 8pm, traffic control measures to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of markets in Lahore at 8pm due to smog.

The court also directed to keep the markets closed across the province on Sundays and called for action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding ineffective measures to control rising smog levels. During the proceedings, the court identified heavy traffic emissions as a Primary cause of pollution. Expressing displeasure, the court noted that despite repeated instructions to authorities to address smog, heavy traffic emissions continue to be a major contributor to pollution. It directed that Dolphin Police and other law enforcement personnel be deployed to manage heavy traffic.

The court further observed that imposing heavy fines on smoke-emitting vehicles should serve as a deterrent and questioned how vehicles without fitness certificates were allowed on the roads.

It added that the transport department should have taken action.

The court also advised that the administration should monitor the smog situation at night, suggesting, "The deputy commissioner and the commissioner of Lahore should go out at night to see what is happening."

The court remarked that it did not want to issue orders that could not be enforced, adding, "The work-from-home policy must be implemented strictly. Although the one-dish rule was enforced at weddings, more steps should be taken to control crowding at such events."

Earlier, a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission submitted a report regarding the implementation of the court orders.