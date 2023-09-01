LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI president thanks judge and all those who prayed for him during these difficult times.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This decision came after Parvez Elahi filed a petition challenging his arrest by NAB in a corruption case.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the LHC announced the verdict after Elahi's appearance in court.

During the proceedings, Justice Rafiq cautioned NAB, stating that a warrant would be issued against the Director-General if Parvez Elahi was not produced promptly.

Justice Rafiq also emphasized that a thorough investigation into his arrest would be conducted and promptly ordered Parvez Elahi's release.

Following the hearing, Parvez Elahi expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to God for the judge's decision to release me, and I extend my gratitude to everyone who prayed for me.

It's worth noting that on August 29, PTI leader Parvez Elahi approached the court to challenge his detention, arguing that it violated previous LHC orders preventing his arrest in undisclosed FIRs or pending inquiries. NAB had accused him of receiving over Rs1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as Punjab's chief minister.

Parvez Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in connection with a Rs70 million graft case related to the misappropriation of development funds allocated for Gujrat district. He had faced multiple arrests and releases on court orders during the past two and a half months. His initial arrest occurred during a crackdown on PTI leadership following the May 9riots.