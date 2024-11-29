LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a work-from-home policy for offices and online classes system for schools, and upheld the ongoing ban on construction activities as part of efforts to combat smog.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives while hearing a set of petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, highlighting the inadequacy of measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission reported that trees in the Township area were felled to establish depots for electric buses. He stated that as per information, the felled trees were sold in the timber market.

In response, the court observed that investigation into the matter should be conducted and summoned the Punjab Transport Secretary to provide clarification.

The court noted that if the allegations were proven true, legal action would be taken against those responsible.

At this stage, the court also expressed concerns regarding the performance of deputy commissioners, stating that administrative challenges would persist unless their transfers were implemented.

The court ordered for formulation of a transport monitoring policy to ensure comprehensive data collection. It reiterated that no construction activities should resume until further notice and adjourned the hearing till December 3.

In a related case, the court dismissed a contempt of court petition regarding actions taken in Tollinton Market. It expressed displeasure over the inclusion of commission members in the case and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the petitioner. The court also warned the petitioner to withdraw the case or face further legal consequences.