LHC Orders Operation Against Smoke-emitting Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered an immediate grand operation against
smoke-emitting vehicles to combat smog
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered an immediate grand operation against
smoke-emitting vehicles to combat smog.
The court also ordered the installation of a vehicle monitoring system at toll plazas in Lahore
and the deployment of new squads from the Environmental Protection Department.
Justice Shahid Karim issued strict directives while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, and representatives from LDA, PHA, and traffic police were present during the proceedings.
The court further directed that drone technology be used on motorways to identify smoke-emitting vehicles, which must then be dealt with accordingly. The court emphasized that such vehicles should not be allowed entry into Lahore and must be intercepted at the toll plazas. It also ordered a complete halt to their entry via the motorway and Multan Road.
The court also criticized the lack of action by the Environment Department and instructed it to immediately activate smog-detection equipment and relevant vehicles.
During the hearing, Judicial Water and Environmental Commission member Syed Kamal Haider informed the court that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had prepared a summary regarding relief for buildings constructed under environmental regulations, and the authority had been asked to develop corresponding rules.
Separately, the female principal of MAO College raised concerns over the poor security and sanitation around the college. She reported that the outer walls of the college are low, allowing garbage dumping and unauthorized entry, including by addicts. She also mentioned a lack of enforcement staff, noting that existing personnel are paid by the college but serve under the Higher education Department.
At this, the court advised the principal to submit her complaints in writing, assuring that the court would issue appropriate orders.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until May 16.
Recent Stories
KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region
NA Standing Committee on Finance meets
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles7 minutes ago
-
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused7 minutes ago
-
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report7 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region7 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance7 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan7 minutes ago
-
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole7 minutes ago
-
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival7 minutes ago
-
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures7 minutes ago
-
Agriculture University marks Thalassemia Day, holds seminar7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 1919 minutes ago