UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders PHA To Formulate Policy For Usage Of Stored Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:32 PM

LHC orders PHA to formulate policy for usage of stored water

LHC orders PHA to formulate policy for usage of stored water The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to formulate a policy on usage of stored water instead of installing roof-top gardens on the roofs of commercial buildings and draining groundwater in parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :LHC orders PHA to formulate policy for usage of stored water The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to formulate a policy on usage of stored water instead of installing roof-top gardens on the roofs of commercial buildings and draining groundwater in parks.

LHC also ordered to stop the cutting of trees under the shelter of public, government development projects. The court also sought a report on the steps taken to eradicate smog. LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition of applicant Farooq.

During the hearing, officials from different departments including the environment department, appeared before court.

Focal person Kamal Haider submitted a report to the court on behalf of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission and informed the court that the commission had issued show cause notices to the sugar mills for not installing a treatment plant, adding that a sugar mill was also sealed for non-compliance.

The court remarked that Lahore had became a jungle of concrete but no attention was paid to the construction of greenhouses.

The court said that the agricultural areas of the city have converted into residential housing societies.

Justice Shahid Karim said that the court would issue an order to save the trees during development projects.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next Thursday.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Water From Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend open ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Duba ..

49 minutes ago
 Crackdown against professional beggars continues

Crackdown against professional beggars continues

1 minute ago
 US Military Suicide Rate Not Affected By COVID-19, ..

US Military Suicide Rate Not Affected By COVID-19, Yet Increased From 2015 - Pen ..

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia Declares 7 UN Employees Personae Non Grat ..

Ethiopia Declares 7 UN Employees Personae Non Gratae for Meddling in Country's A ..

1 minute ago
 Schumer Says Senate Could Consider House Legislati ..

Schumer Says Senate Could Consider House Legislation to Raise US Debt Ceiling Ne ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.