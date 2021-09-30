LHC orders PHA to formulate policy for usage of stored water The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to formulate a policy on usage of stored water instead of installing roof-top gardens on the roofs of commercial buildings and draining groundwater in parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :LHC orders PHA to formulate policy for usage of stored water The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday ordered Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to formulate a policy on usage of stored water instead of installing roof-top gardens on the roofs of commercial buildings and draining groundwater in parks.

LHC also ordered to stop the cutting of trees under the shelter of public, government development projects. The court also sought a report on the steps taken to eradicate smog. LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition of applicant Farooq.

During the hearing, officials from different departments including the environment department, appeared before court.

Focal person Kamal Haider submitted a report to the court on behalf of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission and informed the court that the commission had issued show cause notices to the sugar mills for not installing a treatment plant, adding that a sugar mill was also sealed for non-compliance.

The court remarked that Lahore had became a jungle of concrete but no attention was paid to the construction of greenhouses.

The court said that the agricultural areas of the city have converted into residential housing societies.

Justice Shahid Karim said that the court would issue an order to save the trees during development projects.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next Thursday.