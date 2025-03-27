Open Menu

LHC Orders PHC To Present Health Sector Issues Before Punjab CM

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LHC orders PHC to present health sector issues before Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Thursday to present key issues facing the health sector to Punjab Chief Minister, highlighting the need for urgent reforms.

The court instructed the PHC chief executive officer to meet the chief minister and propose solutions to the sector’s challenges. Additionally, the court ordered for enforcement of laws regulating laboratory test fees.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued these instruction while hearing a petition, filed by the Judicial Activism Panel, seeking directives to ensure provision of medicines in government hospitals.

During the proceedings, the court stressed immediate activation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s board, stating that strengthening the commission was essential for reforming the health department. The court remarked that political governments benefit from improvements in the health sector, as such measures enhance public approval. He also highlighted the need to remove bureaucratic hurdles obstructing progress.

However, expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Jinnah Hospital, the court noted the lack of a parking facility at the major healthcare institution.

PHC Chief Executive Dr Saqib Aziz informed the court that the government was actively working to improve the healthcare sector. "Comprehensive reports have been prepared for improvement of Jinnah and Services hospitals," he stated.

However, Young Doctors Association Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi stated that the situation had worsened due to failure to implement these reports. "A law was enacted to regulate medical test fees, but it is not being enforced," he submitted.

At this stage, petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique alleged that healthcare funds were not being utilised effectively.

In response, the court warned against politicising the matter. "The court will not interfere in matters that fall under the government's jurisdiction," it remarked.

Following the hearing, the court sought a fresh report from all relevant parties on implementation of its directives. Additionally, it ordered that biometric attendance be made mandatory for senior doctors to ensure accountability in government hospitals.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

3 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

3 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan