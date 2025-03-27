LHC Orders PHC To Present Health Sector Issues Before Punjab CM
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Thursday to present key issues facing the health sector to Punjab Chief Minister, highlighting the need for urgent reforms.
The court instructed the PHC chief executive officer to meet the chief minister and propose solutions to the sector’s challenges. Additionally, the court ordered for enforcement of laws regulating laboratory test fees.
Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued these instruction while hearing a petition, filed by the Judicial Activism Panel, seeking directives to ensure provision of medicines in government hospitals.
During the proceedings, the court stressed immediate activation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s board, stating that strengthening the commission was essential for reforming the health department. The court remarked that political governments benefit from improvements in the health sector, as such measures enhance public approval. He also highlighted the need to remove bureaucratic hurdles obstructing progress.
However, expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Jinnah Hospital, the court noted the lack of a parking facility at the major healthcare institution.
PHC Chief Executive Dr Saqib Aziz informed the court that the government was actively working to improve the healthcare sector. "Comprehensive reports have been prepared for improvement of Jinnah and Services hospitals," he stated.
However, Young Doctors Association Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi stated that the situation had worsened due to failure to implement these reports. "A law was enacted to regulate medical test fees, but it is not being enforced," he submitted.
At this stage, petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique alleged that healthcare funds were not being utilised effectively.
In response, the court warned against politicising the matter. "The court will not interfere in matters that fall under the government's jurisdiction," it remarked.
Following the hearing, the court sought a fresh report from all relevant parties on implementation of its directives. Additionally, it ordered that biometric attendance be made mandatory for senior doctors to ensure accountability in government hospitals.
