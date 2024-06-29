- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any judge
LHC Orders PM Office To Direct All Civil, Military Agencies Not To Contact Any Judge
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 05:34 PM
In the landmark judgment, Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC also directs the police officers in Punjab, prohibiting direct contact with any judge of the superior or subordinate judiciary regarding the merits of any pending judicial case.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the Prime Minister's Office to instruct all civil and military agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to refrain from contacting any member of the judiciary.
LHC's Justice Shahid Karim issued a four-page interim order on Saturday in a case concerning the harassment of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Sargodha.
This suo motu notice was initially taken by former LHC chief justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan following a complaint from the ATC judge. Justice Karim assumed responsibility for the case after Khan's elevation to the Supreme Court.
In the previous hearing, Justice Karim had directed the prime minister to establish guidelines for the security agencies, emphasizing that the higher authorities must prevent such incidents.
The written order specifies that no agency should "approach or contact" any judge or member of their staff, whether from the superior or subordinate judiciary, in the future.
The court also mandated that the same instructions be issued to all police officers in Punjab, prohibiting direct contact with any judge of the superior or subordinate judiciary regarding the merits of any pending judicial case.
The order states, “In case certain measures have to be taken regarding security, etc., in respect of Anti-Terrorism Courts across Punjab, these measures will only be implemented with the consultation and concurrence of the learned judge of that court and not otherwise,”.
It also held that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the chief of police of the division or district would be personally held accountable and face contempt proceedings in the LHC in case of violation.
Justice Karim directed ATC judges across Punjab to download a call recording applications and record all calls they receive if they suspect the calls are intended to influence the judicial proceedings.
The court ruled that a direction is issued to the judges of Anti-Terrorism Courts across Punjab to deal with and decide the cases relating to May 9, 2023, expeditiously and on priority.
The court also instructed the ATC judge and his staff to cooperate fully in the investigation.
The court ruled that all the investigation proceedings should be video recorded, and the records shall be maintained by the police and submitted to this court through the registrar.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
More Stories From Pakistan
-
121st Midshipmen, 29th SSC Course Commissioning Parade 2024 held5 minutes ago
-
Nine injured as roof of house caves in15 minutes ago
-
Protesters call-off strike after successful talks with admin15 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects involved in human trafficking25 minutes ago
-
Four officials suspended on corruption charges35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani researchers win prestigious UK Award for outstanding team impact35 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Lower Kohistan car accident35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post DG visits Sialkot GPO35 minutes ago
-
DC visits SIAL55 minutes ago
-
19 dead,1316 injured in 1187 road accidents in Punjab55 minutes ago
-
DC discusses law, order situation before Muharram1 hour ago
-
297 smoke emitting vehicle impounded1 hour ago