LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any judge

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the Prime Minister's Office to instruct all civil and military agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to refrain from contacting any member of the judiciary.

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim issued a four-page interim order on Saturday in a case concerning the harassment of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Sargodha.

This suo motu notice was initially taken by former LHC chief justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan following a complaint from the ATC judge. Justice Karim assumed responsibility for the case after Khan's elevation to the Supreme Court.

In the previous hearing, Justice Karim had directed the prime minister to establish guidelines for the security agencies, emphasizing that the higher authorities must prevent such incidents.

The written order specifies that no agency should "approach or contact" any judge or member of their staff, whether from the superior or subordinate judiciary, in the future.

The court also mandated that the same instructions be issued to all police officers in Punjab, prohibiting direct contact with any judge of the superior or subordinate judiciary regarding the merits of any pending judicial case.

The order states, “In case certain measures have to be taken regarding security, etc., in respect of Anti-Terrorism Courts across Punjab, these measures will only be implemented with the consultation and concurrence of the learned judge of that court and not otherwise,”.

It also held that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the chief of police of the division or district would be personally held accountable and face contempt proceedings in the LHC in case of violation.

Justice Karim directed ATC judges across Punjab to download a call recording applications and record all calls they receive if they suspect the calls are intended to influence the judicial proceedings.

The court ruled that a direction is issued to the judges of Anti-Terrorism Courts across Punjab to deal with and decide the cases relating to May 9, 2023, expeditiously and on priority.

The court also instructed the ATC judge and his staff to cooperate fully in the investigation.

The court ruled that all the investigation proceedings should be video recorded, and the records shall be maintained by the police and submitted to this court through the registrar.

The court put off further hearing till July 8.