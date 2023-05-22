LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court instructs the PTI leader to provide an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, pledging non-involvement in any future violent activities.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) Following multiple arrests since the May 9 riots, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Senior Vice-President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to regain her freedom after the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court ordered her release on Monday.

This ruling was made during the hearing of a petition filed against Mazari's detention.

Having been released from custody on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) directives on May 17, Mazari was once again apprehended by Punjab Police later that same day, marking her third arrest.

According to officials, Mazari was taken into custody by female personnel of the Punjab Police under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Confirming her mother's third arrest, Mazari's daughter, Imaan Mazari, took to Twitter and stated, "They have taken her again."

Last week, the IHC prohibited authorities from arresting Mazari and her fellow party member, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali. The court also halted any further investigation into the two politicians when they appeared before the judge handling a plea seeking relief from additional arrests.

The judge observed that no further investigation is necessary concerning Falak Naz and ShireenMazari.