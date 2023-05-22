UrduPoint.com

LHC Orders Police To Release PTI Leader Shireen Mazari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2023 | 11:58 AM

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

The court instructs the PTI leader to provide an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, pledging non-involvement in any future violent activities.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) Following multiple arrests since the May 9 riots, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Senior Vice-President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to regain her freedom after the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court ordered her release on Monday.

The court instructed the PTI leader to provide an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, pledging non-involvement in any future violent activities.

This ruling was made during the hearing of a petition filed against Mazari's detention.

Having been released from custody on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) directives on May 17, Mazari was once again apprehended by Punjab Police later that same day, marking her third arrest.

According to officials, Mazari was taken into custody by female personnel of the Punjab Police under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Confirming her mother's third arrest, Mazari's daughter, Imaan Mazari, took to Twitter and stated, "They have taken her again."

Last week, the IHC prohibited authorities from arresting Mazari and her fellow party member, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali. The court also halted any further investigation into the two politicians when they appeared before the judge handling a plea seeking relief from additional arrests.

The judge observed that no further investigation is necessary concerning Falak Naz and ShireenMazari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Riots Police Punjab Twitter Rawalpindi Same May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

4 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

49 minutes ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

54 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

1 hour ago
 After China, several other countries boycott G20 s ..

After China, several other countries boycott G20 summit in IIOJK

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.